YAKIMA, Wash. - Yakima County commissioners approved four million dollars in ARPA funding for the Yakima County Sheriff's Office to hire people for a proact team.
The funds would allow the department to hire five people for the positions. The proact team or proactive team would focus on preventing crime in the county rather than reacting to it. The staff on the team would work closely with the staff at the Regional Crime Intelligence Center set to open in the county soon.
The proact team's crime prevention strategies would include identifying known criminals and following up on leads, so evidence can be gathered to put them behind bars. The leads are things current patrol deputies don't always have the time to follow up on because of the high number of calls they respond to each day.
Yakima County Sheriff Robert Udell said the hope is the proact team will eventually lower the number of calls for patrol deputies because they'll be putting the people committing crimes behind bars before their crimes progress and get more violent.
"Public safety is the bedrock of any healthy society," Sheriff Udell said. "You cannot build a healthy society on fear and worrying about being a victim and so by having a proactive team that is out there going after the people we know are causing problems and sometimes we just don't have the time to deal with, it happens."
The ARPA funds will expire after four years. If the team is successful in reducing violent crime, Sheriff Udell said he'll look for funding to keep the team going.
Yakima County Commissioner LaDon Linde said he hopes this unit will target high crime areas in the county and increase police presence there.
The sheriff's office is also hoping to hire more deputies and support staff as other deputies retire. The sheriff hopes to hire between 10 and 15 positions in 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.