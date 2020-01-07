YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identities of the two burned bodies found in Moxee.

Just after 2 p.m. on Jan. 7, the East Valley Fire Department and the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to the 5600 block of Desmmarias Road.

The coroner says the remains of 32-year-old Alyson Harris and 24-year-old Miguel Martinez-Vasquez were found, and later identified by unique tattoo markings.

The coroner's office says the manner of death is being investigated as a homicide, and autopsies are scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 15.