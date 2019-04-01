SUNNYSIDE, WA – On March 27, 2019, The Yakima County Coroner’s Office and the lead detective on the case were able to identify the victim of the homicide that happened on March 7, 2019. The victim was identified as 20-year-old Fernando Jose Lopez-Galvez.

On March 7, 2019, at 12:42 am, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of S. McLean Rd in Sunnyside for a homicide. Deputies found an unidentified deceased man at the location.

With the help of the Sunnyside and Grandview Police Departments, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office was able to find and arrest 25-year-old Jesse Leonel Lopez-Avalos. He is currently in the Yakima County Jail for charges of second degree murder and second degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

If anyone has information regarding this homicide, please contact Detective Dan Cypher at 509-574-2550.