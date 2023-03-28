YAKIMA, Wash.-
Charges will not be filed against Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice stemming from a recent incident with a Yakima County Sheriff's Deputy.
The investigation into the incident by Yakima County Prosecutor Joseph Brusic's Office found that on the evening of March 10 Curtice and an off-duty YCSO Deputy had some drinks and the Deputy drove Curtice home because he was too intoxicated to drive himself.
According to a press release from the Prosecutor's Office Curtice became belligerent near the front porch of his home and threatened to fight the Deputy he was with. Curtice reportedly said that he wanted to die and that he was going to stab himself.
Another YCSO Deputy and a Sergeant arrived and found the Deputy that was with Curtice holding him down. The three men then handcuffed Curtice and all three reported that Curtice was "clearly experiencing a severe mental health crisis."
After struggling with Deputies Curtice was taken to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital.
Yakima County Prosecutor Joseph Brusic looked into whether investigating possible charges against Curtice would be a conflict of interest and determined that it would not be.
"I have never represented the current coroner in any way other than to provide my legal opinion and insight when asked," Prosecutor Brusic wrote in his press release. "Neither myself nor the prosecutor's office represent him personally and I do not have any other relationship with the coroner other than we are both elected county officials representing our respective county departments."
After determining that the investigation would not be a conflict of interest and reviewing the reports of responding law enforcement and viewing the body cam footage from the scene Prosecutor Brusic ultimately determined to not press charges.
