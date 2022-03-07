KITTITAS COUNTY COURTHOUSE - Alvin Lee Guzman, a deputy prosecutor in Yakima County, pled not guilty to four counts of assault in the fourth degree and two counts of indecent liberties, this afternoon.
The Kittitas County Prosecutor's Office chose to file charges against Guzman on February 22 after an investigation that started last year.
According to public records from the Kittitas County Prosecutor's Office, the Yakima Police Department began to investigate Guzman after a ex-girlfriend reported him for sexual assault.
According to the police report, the victim said Guzman would fondle her while she slept. Sometimes she would wake up and tell him to stop and other times wasn't aware it happened.
The victim attempted to sleep in another room after breaking up with Guzman and put a lock on the door, but said Guzman would pick the lock. She became aware of this after buying cameras and placing them around the house, her room included.
The victim was able to get a protection order against Guzman in August, it was extended in October, then reissued this January.
Police conducted a search of Guzman's house and confiscated the cameras the victim had put in house - which, according to records, had a video of Guzman fondling the victim. Bedding and a white tank top with a sticky white stain Guzman used while allegedly fondling the victim were also taken into evidence.
Police also ordered a sexual assault kit and had tests done on the victim. Underwear she was wearing during a fondling incident and the white tank top were also tested for Guzman's DNA.
The lab report came back positive with Guzman's DNA on the underwear and the white tank top. The lab report states the DNA is 810 octillions more likely to be Guzman's than any other random person in the United States.
Guzman is not in custody, so his trial date is required to be set within 90 days of entering his plea. Today the judge set an indefinite trial date for May 24, however, this could still change because of a backlog in cases. The 90-day deadline would be on June 5.
Guzman is on unpaid leave, but his license to practice is still active, according to records from the Washington BAR Association. I reached out to the BAR Association to see if he could get his license revoked because of these allegations or if found guilty but have not heard back.
Guzman used to prosecute sex crimes, but was moved to general felony prosecutions after YPD started to investigate him. The Kittitas County prosecutor is handling the case to avoid conflicts of interest. He did not want to comment on the case.
Guzman's attorney also declined to comment.
