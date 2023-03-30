ZILLAH, Wash.-
Yakima County Fire District 5 covers 800 square miles and serves more than 36,000 people, responding to an average of 2,700 calls per year.
“We believe it is critical for our community to understand how we are funded. We are partners in this effort to protect and save lives and we are grateful for the support," said Fire Chief Ken Shipman.
How Fire District 5 funds emergency services:
A fire levy of $0.92 per $1,000 of assessed property value funds Fire District 5's daily operations according to a YCFD5 press release.
The levy pays for fire suppression and prevention and fire training. Projects like station builds and equipment replacement are funded through voter-approved bonds.
YCFD5 applies for grants, utilizes volunteers and works with neighboring agencies to share and save costs according to today's press release.
According to the YCFD5 call numbers have increased by 22% since 2015 and these cost-cutting measures no longer cover the high demand for emergency services.
YCFD5 is considering asking the public to consider a levy lid lift sometime in 2023, but will host meetings and allow public input before making any decisions on the levy.
“Transparency and accountability are key to maintaining public trust,” said Chief Shipman.
