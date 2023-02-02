OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office has awarded more than $2 million in grants to help diverse, urban neighborhoods and rural communities plan for outdoor recreation facilities.
The grants were awarded to 21 different organizations in 15 counties and ranged from $35,000 to $250,000. Yakima County will receive $168,172.
“Many small and underfunded communities don’t have the resources to apply for grants. This funding will help them get started," said Megan Duffy, Director of the Recreation and Conservation Office.
According to a Recreation and Conservation press release the funding will help smaller communities write parks and recreation plans, which then can be used to apply for development grants, and some will help communities plan specific projects.
"Ultimately, we hope the planning leads to construction and we can increase the number of parks, trails, playgrounds and sports fields in places where there are currently few options for outdoor recreation," said Duffy.
The Legislature funded the Planning for Recreation Access grant program in 2021 as a way to fund planning projects in communities that lack adequate access to outdoor recreation opportunities according to Recreation and Conservation's press release.
“Everyone should be able to get to a park or outdoor area and receive the health benefits, both mental and physical, of spending time outside," Duffy said.
Projects in Yakima County:
Wapato: $92,850 awarded. Funds will be used to develop a comprehensive parks, recreation and open space plan that will be used to plan projects and applying for construction funding.
Yakima Greenway Foundation: $75,322 awarded. Funds will be used to update its master plan for the preservation and enhancement of trails, paths, and parks along the Naches and Yakima Rivers.
The final plan will include an analysis of current conditions, equity, and high-need areas; mapping of access points, trail conditions, bicycle and pedestrian connections, and community destinations; trail planning; public engagement; and a prioritized list of projects.
