YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - Yakima County has added 4,900 new jobs since the beginning of 2021, having non-farm jobs go up by 6.1%.
Between 2020 and 2021, there were roughly around 78,000 jobs in the labor market in Yakima county, non-farm jobs added 2,100 jobs in 2021.
At the start of last year, there were about 80,000 jobs, now, at the start of 2022, there are 85,700.
Three-quarters of the jobs are mainly in retail, leisure and hospitality, and local government.
The labor market is looking pretty positive but it's still not where it was pre-pandemic.
"We lost a considerable amount of jobs in 2020 due to covid-19 related layoffs, we gained a lot back in 2021 but were still not there yet," said Donald W. Meseck, Regional Labor Economist serving Adams, Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Kittitas, Okanogan, and Yakima Counties for Washington State Employment Security Department. "We haven't regained all jobs lost during the recession."
The Washington State Employment Security Department said they are hopeful the job market is going to continue to rise.
