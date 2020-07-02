YAKIMA, WA - Yakima County Commissioners have dedicated $2.8 million to provide relief to small businesses.

Wednesday, Yakima County Commissioners announced businesses are eligible for up to $10,000, each with no repayment requirements. The money can only be used for business rent/mortgage, business utilities, and business insurance expenses that were incurred on or after March 27, 2020.

To be eligible, the business must

• Be physically located in Yakima County

• Have had to close or reduce its capacity to operate based on the Governor’s orders

• Have 20 or fewer full-time equivalent employees as of the date it applies

• Have lost revenue due to COVID-19

This grant program does not have a requirement on how long the business has been in operation. For the application, businesses will need their business license and invoices or receipts to submit with their application. The first round will close Monday, July 13, 2020.