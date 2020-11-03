Yakima County Health Officer Resigns

YAKIMA, WA - Dr. Teresa Everson announced Tuesday morning that she is resigning from her position as Health Officer at the Yakima Health District.
Dr. Everson cited personal reasons for her resignation and will continue to serve as Yakima County’s Health Officer through November 20, 2020.
Dr. Teresa Everson joined the Yakima Health District in 2018 and served Yakima County diligently through several outbreaks, including COVID-19. Through Dr. Everson’s leadership, Yakima County was able to successfully navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. With her experience and expertise, Dr. Everson worked in collaboration with Washington State Department of Health on statewide guidance and procedures for agriculture workers, long-term care facilities, testing strategies, safe school reopening, and many other topics such as wildfire smoke safety.
“It is with a heavy heart that I offer my resignation as Health Officer for the Yakima Health District. It has been an honor to work with the dedicated staff of the Yakima Health District, the Board of Health, and our many committed community partners in service to the residents of Yakima County during this pandemic and over the past 2 ½ years. Unfortunately, my family and I can no longer sustain the costs of this position.” said Dr. Everson, Health Officer for Yakima County.
The Yakima Health District will immediately begin the search for an interim replacement to ensure the continuity of health services that require the approval of a Health Officer.
“We wish to recognize Dr. Everson’s over 2 ½ years of service at the Yakima Health District. Dr. Everson believes strongly in the public health mission and during the COVID-19 response has worked diligently to insure the best possible health outcomes for Yakima County. We thank her for her service and wish her well in her future endeavors.” Said Andre Fresco, Executive Director of the Yakima Health District.