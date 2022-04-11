Yakima County Hearing Examiner approves land use for Yakima surf park

YAKIMA, Wash. -
Yakima County Hearing Examiner has approved the land use for a new surf park and RV campground.
The Hearing Examiner gives the go-ahead for Northwest Surf Parks, LLC.
For the document with the full decision, click here.
YAKIMA, Wash. -
Yakima County Hearing Examiner has approved the land use for a new surf park and RV campground.
The Hearing Examiner gives the go-ahead for Northwest Surf Parks, LLC.
For the document with the full decision, click here.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in Kennewick
Sign up to get breaking news, weather forecasts, and more in your email inbox.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.