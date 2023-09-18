YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.-Yakima County Public Services is hosting a Trash Disposal Day for residents of unincorporated areas of the County on Saturday, November 18.
Pre-registration for trash disposal is required and is open from September 18 through October 18. Only 100 slots are available according to Yakima County Public Services, so residents are encouraged to register quickly.
According to a Public Services press release residents will be allowed to dispose of one appliance, up to four tires or up to a ton of household garbage at the Cheyne Landfill at 4970 Cheyne Road, Zillah, WA 98953.
Registration can be done online through the county. For qualifying residents who pre-register a voucher will be sent through mail or email before the event on November 18.
