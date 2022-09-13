Yakima County men plead guilty to insurance fraud

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Two men from Yakima County pleaded guilty to insurance fraud following investigation by the Office of the Insurance Commissioner’s Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU). Both Ricardo Carmona and Saul Perez will have to pay $600 in court fees and undergo three months of electronic home monitoring.
Ricardo Carmona, from Yakima, was in a car collision in February 2021, according to the CIU investigation. He reportedly did not have insurance, so he called Saul Perez, an insurance agent from Wapato, to create a policy.
Despite knowing about the collision, Perez wrote a policy for Carmona, according to the press release from the Office of the Insurance Commissioner. That policy was investigated, and the CIU reports the collision was misrepresented. It says Perez changed the time of the collision, to make it seem like it happened after the policy was made.
Perez and Carmona made statements about the collision that were later questioned, like whether the policy was written in-person or on the phone, and whether or not Carmona had seen the car, according to the press release. When Perez was questioned about the inconsistencies, he reportedly admitted the collision happened before the policy was made. He said he had been “trying to help him out.”
The claim, for nearly $11,000, was denied and referred to the CIU, which is required by state law. Both men pleaded guilty to false claims, attempted first degree theft and criminal conspiracy charges.
