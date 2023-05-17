Yakima County NAACP to hold military appreciation event

Ukrainian officials say air defenses thwarted an intense Russian air attack on Kyiv and shot down all missiles aimed at the capital with the help of Western-supplied weapons. The assault early Tuesday came as European leaders sought new ways to punish Russia for the war and a Chinese envoy sought traction for Beijing’s peace proposal. Loud explosions boomed over Kyiv as the nighttime attack combined Russian missiles launched from the air, sea and land. A Ukrainian official said Russia’s latest attack on Kyiv was “exceptional in its density." An air force spokesperson says the bombardment across Ukraine included six Russian Kinzhal aero-ballistic hypersonic missiles, the most fired in a single attack in the war.