Yakima County NAACP to hold military appreciation event

YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima County NAACP and OIC of Washington will be hosting a special event honoring veterans and military personnel on Thursday, May 18 for Veterans and Military Appreciation Month.
A keynote address will be given by U.S. Air Force and Vietnam Veteran Raymond Miller. Miller is also the founder of Vets Place Northwest- Welcome Home and will speak about the importance of supporting veterans and military personnel.
The event will also feature resource information about the various services and programs available to veterans and military families like healthcare, education, employment, and housing assistance.
"We want to show our veterans and military personnel and their families that we are indebted to them and have great appreciation for each of their sacrifices in service to our country," said President of the Yakima County NAACP Reesha Cosby.
The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the MLK Room at the Beauchamp Community Center located at 1211 S 7th Avenue. The event is free and open to the public to attend with all veterans and military personnel welcomed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.