YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - UPDATE FROM YHD: "On February 28, 2020 the Yakima Health District(YHD)was notified of an individual whose recent travel history and symptoms were consistent withpossibleCOVID-19. The Yakima Health District decided, out of an abundance of caution, to collect a specimen to send to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH). This specimen was tested, and the results determined the patient did nothave COVID-19. Currently, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County. "
According to the Yakima Health District, one person in Yakima County is now under suspicion for Coronavirus Infection.
According to the health department, the individual recently traveled to a high-risk country and was exhibiting symptoms. Health officials have collected a specimen and sent it to the state health department out of caution. Results from the test should be available in three to five days.