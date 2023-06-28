YAKIMA, Wash.- Today United States Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref announced criminal charges against two defendants for connection to millions of dollars of fraud prosecuted in eastern Washington.
These charges are part of the Department of Justice’s 2023 National Health Care Fraud Enforcement Action.
Waldref has charged a Yakima County physician and an East Wenatchee pharmacist for alleged connection with separate schemes involving telemarking fraud and falsifying COVID-19 vaccine information.
“The Justice Department will find and bring to justice criminals who seek to defraud Americans and steal from taxpayer-funded programs.” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.
The charges announced today by U.S. attorney Waldref were part of a larger strategic two-week nationwide law enforcement action.
This action resulted in charges against 78 defendants for their alleged involvement in healthcare fraud and opioid schemes. Schemes that allegedly resulted in over $2.5 billion of false billings.
The defendants allegedly defrauded programs that are entrusted with caring for the elderly and disabled.
In some cases, the proceeds from the schemes were allegedly used to purchase luxury items including yachts and exotic cars.
Descriptions of each case and corresponding court documents are available to the public.
If you are a victim of a health care related fraud and have questions contact the Fraud Section’s Victim Assistance Unit by calling 1-888-549-3945 or by emailing victim assistance.Fraud@usdoj.gov
