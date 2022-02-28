YAKIMA COUNTY -
A $100,000 arrest warrant was issued last week for Antonio Gonzalez following 26 criminal conduct charges filed by the Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
These charges include criminal impersonation, first and second degree theft, attempted first and second degree theft and contracting without a license.
One day after the Attorney's Office filed, Gonzalez was taken into custody by Kittitas County Sheriff's Office. He had been found at the Mineral Springs Resort in Cle Elum.
According to a press release from the Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Gonzalez is accused of using real contractors' information to offer services to the public across Washington state, accepting large down payments, then not completing the service.
"After receiving large down payments, it is alleged Mr. Gonzalez repeatedly failed to perform substantive work for at least nine separate victims," said Yakima County Prosecutor Joseph A. Brusic. "It is further alleged that he targeted other potential victims, but that they did not pay him after growing suspicious that he was not a legitimate contractor."
Several agencies contributed to the case, including agencies from Tri-Cities, Yakima, Kittitas, Everett and Seattle. Anyone else who may have been a victim of Gonzalez should contact L&I at 509-454-3751 for Inspector Marco Campos, or Yakima County Prosecutor's Office at 509-574-1210 for Joseph Brusic or Geoff Wickes.
Gonzalez will appear before Yakima County Superior Court early this week.
