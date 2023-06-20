California Gov. Gavin Newsom says there’s no chance “on God’s green earth” he’s running for president in 2024. But Newsom wants to make clear Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is running, is “weak” and “undisciplined” and “will be crushed by Donald Trump” in the Republican primary. Meanwhile, DeSantis likes to mock Newsom’s apparent “fixation” on Florida while insisting the Democratic governor’s “leftist government” is destroying California. The fierce rivalry features dueling governors who represent opposite ends of the ideological spectrum from two of the nation’s largest and most influential states. Newsom and DeSantis almost certainly won't face each other on any ballot in 2024. But in many ways they are defining the debate this election season.