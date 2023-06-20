YAKIMA WASH.- Amy Yarger, a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for Yakima County is being charged with 4th Degree Assault with Sexual Motivation.
Yarger is a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney with the Special Assault Unit for Yakima County. This unit handles all adult felony special assault cases.
Due to conflict-of-interest, Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic has appointed the Franklin County Prosecutor, Shawn Sant, as Special Deputy Prosecutor for the case. Sant has also been tasked with the charging decision
According to Maureen Astley, who is the Franklin County Chief Criminal Prosecutor, Amy Yarger is being charged with 4th Degree Assault with Sexual Motivation.
According to Washington State Legislature, 4th degree assault charge is classified as a gross misdemeanor in Washington State with jail time ranging between 0-364 days and fines up to $5,000.
Sexual Motivation is an enhancement that can be filed on any assault charges of any degree. This enhancement can transform any felony assault into a sex crime.
Court records show that Amy Yarger is still practicing law and taking cases.
