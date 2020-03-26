- To submit a new application: Go online for our applications and instructions https://www.yakimacounty.us/1406/Forms-and-Information. Drop off applications and plans at our secure drop box immediately inside the Yakima County Courthouse front entrance, 128 N. 2nd Street, Yakima, WA 98901, or mail them to attn: Yakima County Public Services to that address.
- After we receive your application, we will call with any questions and guide you through the payment process. For your convenience, both checks and credit card payments are available.
- Call 574-2300 between 8am and 4pm to talk to a project coordinator or Planner
- Existing Applications – We will continue to process existing applications; however, please remember that essential construction projects have priority. Again, non-essential permits will not be issued at this time. While we are doing our best to respond promptly, responses may be delayed.
- Inspections – Please call (509) 574-2370 between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm to schedule an inspection. NOTE: We are not inspecting structures that are currently being lived in (e.g., addition to home, interior remodel etc.)
YAKIMA, WA – In response to Governor Inslee's Memorandum restricting building permits to essential construction, the Yakima County Public Services Building Division has modified its procedures for customer application and permit processing during this mandate. Although only building permits for essential construction can be issued at this time, application intake and processing will continue for all project types. Customers are encouraged to continue with their projects, following the guidelines, below.
Please Note: “Essential Projects” (agricultural-related structures, emergency repairs and similar) will take priority over all other projects. Non-essential permits will not be issued until the Governor lifts the construction restrictions, slated for April 8th.
Tags
Recommended for you
NBC RIGHT NOW TOP STORIES IN YOUR INBOX.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY MORNING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News from NBC Right Now
Get Tri-Cities Breaking News alerts from NBC Right Now.
Daily News Updates from NBC Right Now
A daily newsletter focused on providing important and timely news for Tri-Cities, Yakima and surrounding communities.