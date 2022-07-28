YAKIMA, Wash. - Yakima Health District (YHD) confirmed the first case of monkeypox in Yakima County on Thursday. The person is in isolation and will stay there until the end of their contagious period.
YHD is working to find close contacts of the positive person and give them the monkeypox vaccine, JYNNEOS, to prevent further spread. JYNNEOS is a two-dose vaccine. The Washington State Department of Health has a limited dose being provided to close contacts of anyone that tests positive.
Monkeypox is generally spread through close contact and bodily fluids. Here's a list of symptoms to watch out for.
Monkeypox Symptoms
- Fever
- Headache
- Muscle aches and backache
- Swollen lymph nodes
- Chills
- Exhaustion
- A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus.
Monkeypox is rare but anyone can get it, if you show any of these symptoms contact your healthcare provider. You are more at risk of getting Monkeypox is you are under 30 years old, have a history of a sexually transmitted infection in the past year or are HIV positive.
According to the Yakima Health District, the disease is usually mild and most people recover in about two to four weeks. However, it can be serious for immunocompromised people, children, anyone with a history of eczema or pregnant or breastfeeding mothers.
Monkeypox are contagious from the day that symptoms start and you are considered not contagious once the scabs have fallen off your rash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.