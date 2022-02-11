Yakima County Sheriff Office planning to get body camera

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is planning to put body cameras on its deputies sometime this year.
The sheriff's office is getting $1,000,000 from The Yakima County Commissioners Office for the body cameras.
It may cost slightly more, that money will be covered by the sheriff's office.
They are planning to buy about 65 cameras for their deputies.
Deputies haven't had to wear body cameras, use dash cameras or audio recording devices before.
New state law, House Bill 1223 now requires it.
The Yakima sheriff deputies also need to find a proper place to store the footage so many of the other entities like the prosecutor's office and commissioner's office can have access to it for investigations.
"We're looking forward to it, we think that it's going to be a positive thing for our agency," said Casey Schilperoort, Public Information Officer for Yakima County Sheriff Office. "We would have done it previously in previous years but trying to convince the public or the commissioners or anyone else that gives us money to say hey we need this, they'll say no you don't or put it somewhere else. So we would've started this earlier but now we have to and we're just optimistic about it."
The sheriff's office said they will most likely be hiring someone to go through public disclosure requests for the footage.
Selah Police Department also said they will be getting body cameras this year.