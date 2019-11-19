YAKIMA, WA - Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested one of two suspects connected to a robbery in Yakima from last week.

Deputies have arrested the suspect in the black jacket and brown boots pictured below.

According to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, he and another person robbed a 7-Eleven on Terrace Heights on Veterans Day.

Deputies are still looking for the second suspect. They ask that any neighboring businesses or residents check their surveillance video for any footage of the suspects.

If anyone has any information regarding this robbery, please call CrimeStoppers at (800) 248-9980 www.crimestoppersyakco.org or Detective Brian McIlrath at (509) 574-2562.