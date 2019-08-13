YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing man with dementia.

On August 8th, 86-year-old Bernard Schieber left his home in the 2500 block of South 84th Avenue in Yakima, driving the Chevy pickup pictured. The pickup does not have the wood racks on it, but does have a white decal on the back driver's side window as pictured.

Schieber had no money and a quarter tank of fuel. The pickup also had a mechanical issue.

Schieber is 5'11" tall, 190 lbs., with blue eyes and grey hair. He suffers from dementia.

The family and Sheriff’s Office is looking for the help from the public with finding Schieber or the pickup. If seen, please call 509-574-2500.