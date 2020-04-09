YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has responded to four vehicle theft reports today alone. All four of these vehicle thefts occurred to automobiles that were unsecured, and keys left in the respective vehicles’ ignitions. In addition to the vehicle thefts, several other vehicles had personal property stolen from them. The victims were all agricultural workers who were victims of the various thefts, even though they were working close to their vehicles. Do not assume proximity to your property equals security or deterrence.

We at the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office are committed to assisting the public in making Yakima County a safe and secure community. Please assist us in doing so by securing your vehicles, personal property, structures and homes whether you are at work or at home. Criminals roam the county 24-hours a day looking for unsecured property. Be aware of your belongings and surroundings.

If you are a victim and/or witness these thefts or any crime, be prepared to provide the following information to your 911 operator:

Your location (physical address or nearby landmark)

Your name, phone number and other personal information

A description of the suspect. To include age, race, sex, height, weight, color and description of clothing and their last direction of travel.

Information on additional suspects and any weapons seen.

Vehicle make, model, color, distinguishing features and license plate number if you have it.

Also, the last direction of travel of the vehicle and the road it is on.

Any crimes committed, specific items stolen or any injuries to personnel at the scene. The valuable information you provide to the 911 operator will be immediately passed onto responding law enforcement officers. This will increase the likelihood of the identification and capture of suspects for these or any other crimes.