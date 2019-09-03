YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming their newest member, K-9 Simcoe.
K-9 Simcoe is a 2-year old German Shepard bought from a vendor in California with donations provided by local business and community members throughout Yakima County.
K-9 Simcoe and his handler, Deputy Panattoni, are currently getting ready to start their 400-hour training course. The 400-hour course will ensure that K-9 Simcoe and Deputy Panattoni meet, if not exceed current Washington State requirements.
Once the training is complete, K-9 Simcoe and Deputy Panattoni will patrol the roads of Yakima County and provide their services to citizens and local law enforcement.