YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has announced the newest K-9 team to the Sheriff’s Office: Deputy Panattoni and K-9 Simcoe.

Deputy Panattoni and K-9 Simcoe recently completed an intense 400-hour training course in Thurston County, which was hosted by the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, December 4, Deputy Panattoni and K-9 Simcoe were certified to current WA State Criminal Justice Training Commission/Washington State Police Canine Association (W.S.P.C.A.) standards.

The training focused on the core disciplines that Deputy Panattoni and K-9 Simcoe will utilizing while on patrol in our communities, these disciplines include Obedience, Handler Protection, Tracking, and Searching.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office thanks the community members and local businesses that donated to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Fund to ensure the team was successful and trained to the highest standard.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office K-9 program currently consists of three teams, Deputy Panattoni and K-9 Simcoe (Patrol Team), Deputy Ward and K-9 Zuza (Patrol Team) and Deputy Paganelli and K-9 Remington (Narcotics Team). The program is currently maintained by donations from community members and businesses. Donations come in the form of monetary donations and also in the form of supplies and equipment.