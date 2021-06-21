YAKIMA - Yakima County Sheriff's Office said in a press release they recovered a 31-year-old man's body from the Yakima river Saturday morning after his friends reported him missing.
According to the press release, the man was paddle boarding with his friends near Bumping lake Friday afternoon when he went missing.
YCSO and Yakima Fire District 14 searched the area where he was reported missing for three and a half hours until it was too dark to see.
When they resumed the search Saturday morning, they found the man's body just after seven in the morning.
According to the press release, the man was not wearing a life jacket or attached to his paddle board leg leash.
The YCSO would like to remind everyone to wear a life jacket when on the water and be safe while having fun.