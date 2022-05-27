ZILLAH, WA - Yakima County Sheriff Deputies were surprised to find an invite posted to the back of their Zillah precinct door yesterday for a barbeque hosted by a 4-year-old boy in honor of law enforcement, so of course, they had to go out of their way for their biggest supporter.
Recently law enforcement across the country has had a domino effect of hate from the decisions the police officers made in the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting.
"We have a job that's largely pretty negative," said Sheriff Robert Udell. "As a deputy, he or she goes through his or her day its one it's one negative thing after another."
YCSO told me they get extensive training when it comes to active shooters.
Even though the Texas mass shooting was 2,000 miles away, YCSO Public Information Officer, Casey Schilperoort said deputies would absolutely risk their lives if it came down to it.
"When law enforcement from around the country make mistakes or not fulfill expectations, it's still nice when local people say 'yeah we still appreciate what you do," said Sheriff Udell. "They know we're not perfect too."
Sheriff Udell said having presents and hand-written notes is their feedback from the community, but having a 4-year-old boy think of them as heroes is an honor.
Kainen, the 4-year-old boy's grandmother told me he has always looked up to law enforcement and brings them treats quite often to their office.
"One day he decided he wanted to have a barbecue, so we decided we would have a barbecue for just the substation," said Jeanette Ozuna, Kainen's grandmother. "Our substation guys invited the whole sheriff's department."
When deputies at the Zillah precinct office saw the note posted on the back of their door, they knew they had to make a grand appearance.
"We're going to show up for this kid and it's going to be fun," said Schilperoort.
Kainen's dad died in a motorcycle accident when he was 1-years-old, so his grandparents wanted him to have good role models in his life growing up.
Ozuna said she used to work at the Toppenish School District and worked with YCSO deputies often, that's why she thought of them as good examples.
"(They are) just polite and kind and they're always so excited when Kainen knocks on the door to take something," said Ozuna. "They go out of their way to call him by name and shake his hand and he just really likes them a lot."
Kainen's grandmother told me that they were expecting 3 or 4 deputies to show up and instead about 25 to 30 came.
Deputies, detectives, and the Sheriff brought Kainen gifts like patches, a metal, and a plush dog. They also showed him their motorcycles and patrol cars and even flew their drone for him. His grandmother said he was excited to meet all of them because he looks up to them.
"He has a little batmobile that he drives around and is known in the neighborhood mostly as batman," said Ozuna. "He loves to go down and pretend he's helping the police officers as batman."
