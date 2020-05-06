TERRACE HEIGHTS, WA - Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.
Police say they received a call about a shooting at a home on the 600 block of N 39th Street in Terrace Heights. They say the caller reported two people shooting outside the home before they went inside.
When officers got to the scene, they found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The suspects had left the scene in a vehicle.
At this time, police have not released the description of the suspects or the vehicle.
This is an active investigation.