Yakima County Sheriff's Office Redaction Position Still Not Filled

YAKIMA, WA - So far the Yakima County Sheriff's Office is loving its new body cameras on deputies except for one thing they are having trouble filling the redaction video position for public disclosure requests.
Casey Schilperoort the Public Information Officer for YCSO told me many people who have applied for the position haven't been able to pass the extensive background check for it.
In this position, specifically would be going through all the footage on the deputy's and lieutenant's body cameras. That means seeing things like deadly car crashes, people involved in shootings, officer-involved shootings, and other things most people don't see on a daily basis.
Schilperoort told me one of the reasons they haven't been able to fill the position is because of people seeing some of these horrific things.
"You're going to be seeing that, hearing that," said Schilperoort. "You're going to be seeing car crashes, you're going to be seeing squished people in cars, all these kinds of things that you didn't think you were going to see. You have to be able to prepare that you're going to be able to see them, you're going to have to hear them."
Another reason is that the sheriff's office has a very intense background check.
"People have to remember that when they are applying that this is an office of public trust and so we have to be able to trust you," said Schilperoort. "You can't have any sort of thefts on your records, you can't have any felony on your records and people also have to remind folks that marijuana may be legal in Washington state and other states but you can't have used marijuana within the recent past and be working here."
This job is a full-time position that will require a large amount of attention to detail.
Because this job is through the county you do have free therapy sessions available that you can use if you need to talk about the things you have seen on the body camera footage.
If you would like to apply for the Yakima County Sheriff's Office Redaction position, click HERE.
