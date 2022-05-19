Yakima County Sheriff's Office releases more info about Wapato homicide

WAPATO, Wash. -
Yakima County Sheriff's Office Deputies says deputies and Wapato Police Officers responded to a call about a man bleeding from his chest in the 200 block of W. C St.
According to a YCSO Facebook post, Deputies arrived to the home and gave CPR and first aid until medics arrived.
YCSO says the man, 51-year-old Daniel Torres-Nateras died from his injuries at the scene.
YCSO has taken over the investigation and learned two men knocked on Torres-Nateras' front door and demanded money.
Deputies say the men began to argue and Torres-Nateras was stabbed in the chest.
YCSO says an autopsy will be held on May 19.
If anyone has any information regarding this homicide, please contact Detective Dunn via email at dustin.dunn@co.yakima.wa.us , send a tip through www.crimestoppersyakco.org, or call us at 574-2500.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
