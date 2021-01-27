YAKIMA, WA - The snow that covered Yakima Valley brought with its slick roads and car crashes. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to nine snow-related accidents Wednesday morning between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m.
Fortunately, none of these accidents were life-threatening. However, Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort said if it snows again, they'll expect more.
"We'll expect more with people trying to drive faster now that there is only slush on the roadway but you know they're going to try to pass and they're going to spin out," Schilperoort said.
Schilperoort said when driving in the snow it is important to give yourself lots of following distance between you and other cars and drive with your headlights on to increase visibility.
It is also important to completely clear your windshield, headlights, and taillights so that you can see other drivers and so they can see you.
"If you only scrape just a little bit for you to see it's not going to give you a complete picture of what kinds of vehicles are coming towards you," Schilperoort said. "You can better prepare for vehicles passing on your side or so you can see intersections more clearly. "
Washington State Patrol also responded to several accidents last night and today. Since 4 p.m. yesterday they responded to 17 snow-related accidents in Yakima and Yakima Valley.
None of these accidents resulted in death either, most of them were cars that slid off the road. However, one person was injured in a rollover on state route 24.
The one thing all these accidents had in common is that they were all preventable had the driver slowed down.
According to Trooper Chris Thorson, 90% of snow-related accidents happen because of speeding, so it is important to slow down.
"If the speed limit is 60 or 70 miles per hour, you may not be able to drive the speed limit," Thorson said. "We're asking people to adjust your speed and actually drive for the conditions that are on the roadway at the current time you're driving."