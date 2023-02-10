YAKIMA, Wash. - A Facebook Marketplace scam has left a Yakima couple out of $1,900 thanks to a bounced cashier's check. Roger and Betty King were selling a grandfather clock, and agreed to a sale with a buyer, supposedly from Euguene, Oregon.
The buyer sent the Kings a cashier's check for $1,900, saying $900 is to pay for the movers that are supposed to pick up and deliver the clock.
"It didn't feel right when she wanted me to pay the mover, instead of her sending money to the mover taking care of that," said Betty King.
The day that the movers were supposed to pick up the clock, Betty received a text message from the buyer saying the movers were involved in a car accident and could not make it to Yakima.
The buyer then told Betty to send the $900 intended for the movers to a Venmo account that belonged to the moving company.
Soon after, the buyer backed out of the deal completely because of a lack of movers to transport the clock. Roger King had offered to deliver the clock for them, but still declined.
The buyer requested the $1,000 meant for the clock back, which the Kings sent on Thursday.
Friday morning, Roger checked their bank account and sees the cashier's check had not cleared and was marked fraudulent.
The profile that the Kings were messaging about the sale disappeared as soon as the last money was sent.
Roger and Betty went to the Yakima Police Department, who pointed out red flags they had missed.
The shipping label that the cashier's check arrived in appeared illegitimate and faked. The post office confirmed that in some scams, they copy and paste information onto tags to hide their real location.
The address that the post office searched for was found in Colorado, not Euguene, Oregon as expected. One document that arrived with the check also included an address from Pennsylvania.
YPD told the King's they aren't likely to see their money returned, leaving them $1,900 in the hole after expecting an increase of $1,000.
The Kings have learned much from their experience and want to ensure others don't fall into the same trap.
- If you receive a cashier's check as payment, verify the address from the sender is correct. In the Kings' cases, the buyer said they were in Oregon, but addresses with the check showed them coming from Colorado and Pennsylvania.
- Cross check the bank's routing number with the bank. The Kings had no chance to verify the information as the check came from Bank of America, which has no physical branches in the Yakima area.
- If you deposit a cashier's check, wait 5-7 days to make sure the funds are cleared. If money from the check is used before the check clears, that money will come out of the person's account and likely cannot be recovered.
Betty King also suggests remaining cautious when receiving cashier's checks in general, as she tells me she will only accept cash for the grandfather clock from here on out.
