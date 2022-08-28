YAKIMA, Wash.-
The National Alliance on Mental Illness hosted a Pathways to Hope Conference in Yakima over the weekend to bring communities of faith, mental health providers and more together for a grass roots movement.
The conference took place at the Yakima Covenant Church and the movement provides opportunities for people struggling with or affected by mental health issues.
Conference Organizer, Mary Stephens, tells us the goal of this conference is to help eliminate stigmas surrounding mental health problems.
"Many people go to their faith community when they have an issue or have problems in their families and sometimes the you know the faith community can help with but often, they need to have what the other resources are in the community to help," says Mary.
This conference plays an important in the Yakima community.
Mary hopes to continue hosting the NAMI Conference and continue helping people with their mental health struggles.
