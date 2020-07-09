YAKIMA, WA- A development company in Yakima is trying to clean the streets.

At the beginning of the Coronavirus Pandemic Hogback Development gave its tenants a rent break.

Now they want to “Get Yakima out of the weeds.”

The Director of Operations, Michelle Blanchard said “This is a win-win because not only are we cleaning up Yakima but were also able to support local businesses.”

The owner of Hogback Development Company, Chris Waddle had the idea of getting people to pull out weeds after noticing how many streets were full of them.

Since the start of the initiative so far at least nine streets have been cleaned up.

“People are kind of taking notice on how it impacts the beautification of Yakima,” said Blanchard.

It’s not just Hogback Development taking part other local businesses like The Lab, Varietal Brewing and Catering by Toni have also stepped up by offering food and gift cards.

Blanchard said “It's really been cool to see that you know people are not only choosing our locations that we've identified but also looking around and seeing what they could do on their own.”

Blanchard says for people who want to help with the weeds they should mask up, grab a trash bag and take before and after pictures of the areas that were weeded for an hour.

The goal of the initiative is to “help the community as a whole, beautification, teaching children altruism to simply not wanting to see weeds anymore,” said Blanchard.

Tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hogback Development is asking people to pull weeds for an hour in exchange for a lunch from Catering By Toni.

To participate simply take a before and after picture of the areas cleaned during the hour and send it in to the Hogback Development Facebook page.