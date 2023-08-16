OLYMPIA, Wash.-A Yakima County Physician is facing disciplinary action for prescribing controversial COVID-19 treatments to their patients.
The Washington Medical Commission (WMC) has restricted the license of the Doctor, who owns and operates a medical clinic in Yakima, after a hearing in April.
The WMC determined that the Doctor failed to meet the standard of care for patients when they prescribed ivermectin to seven COVID-19 patients.
The Doctor has 10 days to request reconsideration of the order restricting his license and 30 days to file an appeal in Superior Court.
According to a WMC press release announcing the restriction of the medical license, the Doctor did not document sufficient rationale for prescribing the treatment and he failed to disclose that the medication is not FDA-approved.
The WMC also found that the Doctor prescribed inhaled hydrogen peroxide to a COVID patient, even though it has no effect on the virus.
Under the WMC's final order the Doctor was put on probation for five years and he was restricted from prescribing ivermectin.
Before treating patients they must also establish a physician-patient relationship, conduct a physical exam, obtain informed consent and document everything in the patient's record.
According to the WMC the Doctor must undergo a clinical competency assessment, pay a fine of $15,000 and complete medical education courses.
