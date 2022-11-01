Yakima Downtown businesses concerned about vandalism, homelessness

YAKIMA, Wash. - Tuesday morning, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray spoke at the Downtown Association of Yakima's public forum, giving community members and business owners a briefing on crime in the city.
Chief Murray stated several crime facts included in a crime report and compared crime in the city between 2020 and 2021 - the most recent numbers available.
According to the report, crime as a whole has decreased in the state and in our city. However, local business owners located in the downtown area continue to see vandalism affect their businesses.
Joe Mann who owns several buildings downtown, including Ron's Coin and Collectibles, said he's had 11 windows broken on his buildings this year alone.
When this happens, there isn't much he can do, but clean up the glass, replace the window and report it. He said nothing is done to keep it from happening again.
"It would be nice to get some restitution because these 11 windows were almost $20,000," Mann said.
Chief Murray said what his officers are seeing now is a lot of the people committing these acts of vandalism are under the influence of drugs or have mental health problems.
The jail houses people who commit these crimes under the influence of drugs in what they call safe housing, but if it's full, the jail won't take them.
He added not much can be done because of that and his officers on the street notice these people are often homeless, making them unable to pay fines.
A community member in the crowd at the forum asked Chief Murray if this meant the vandals could continue doing whatever they wanted without consequences, to which he responded with "that is correct."
He repeated that if the jail is full, they can't book the person. If the jail has space, they may take the person into custody. The result will be different on a day-to-day basis.
The best piece of advice Chief Murray could give business owners is to report it. If the vandal commits multiple acts, they could potentially be charged with a felony.
Another business owner brought up the concern of homeless people under the influence of drugs hanging out by businesses. She said this makes her nervous because she's noticed the people have recently become more aggressive towards her.
Chief Murray agreed that aggression is increasing, adding that a YPD officer was assaulted Tuesday morning by a homeless person.
However, he said not much can be done to fix the homeless problem either because you can't force people to get help if they don't want it, and if the jail won't take them, they stay on the street.
"It's not against the law to be homeless and most of the violations they commit are low level violations, we have a sergeant, every single day - he was assaulted this morning and went to the hospital - every single day he's working on the homeless issue," Chief Murray said.
YPD is working to create a unit to specifically work on the homeless problem in Yakima, however, the details are still being worked out. For now, there is no quick solution to the concerns businesses face.
