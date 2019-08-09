YAKIMA, WA - A Yakima man who fled after being charged with eight counts of 1st Degree Assault and three counts of drive-by shooting was captured yesterday, Thursday, in Lubbock, Texas by Deputy U.S. Marshals from the Northern Texas Fugitive Task Force.
The charges against Isaiah Rodriguez, 22, stemmed from three drive-by shootings on May 12th and one on May 16th in the City of Yakima. Rodriguez was held on $100,000 bail, but fled the area after the bail had been paid. At that point he was also charged with Failure to Appear.
Rodriguez was captured in conjunction with Operation Invictus, Undefeatable Community. It is a joint initiative with the United States Marshals Service, Operation Triple Beam, Project Safe Neighborhoods and the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force (PNVOTF). It is geared toward reducing violent crime in the Yakima region.
“Yakima Police Department Gang Unit investigators and PNVOTF tracked Rodriguez to the Lubbock area with information developed over the past two weeks,” said Captain Jay Seely. “PNVOTF then sent a lead to the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Texas Fugitive Task Force, who arrested him within hours.”
“We will be relentless in our efforts to locate and capture those charged with violent crimes,” Captain Seely said.
Following his capture yesterday, Rodriguez was booked in Lubbock and the process of returning him to Yakima began.