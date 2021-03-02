Yakima drivers should expect delays on W. Nob Hill Boulevard Wednesday

YAKIMA, WA - Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on West Nob Hill Boulevard between South 46th Avenue and South 48th Avenue due to City sewer project.
Traffic will be impacted on a section of West Nob Hill Boulevard Wednesday, March 3rd, for a project to replace a sewer manhole cover.
The City of Yakima Wastewater Division will work on the project from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm Wednesday.
Due to heavy traffic volumes on West Nob Hill Boulevard, drivers can expect delays and should use alternate routes if possible until the work is completed.
Drivers are reminded that the speed limit through all traffic-related work zones within the City of Yakima is 20 miles-per-hour.
Access to homes and businesses in the project area will be maintained as best as possible and emergency vehicles will be allowed through the project area if necessary.