YAKIMA, WA - A Yakima family was traveling to visit a relative in Colorado when the unimaginable happened.

"All we know is he hit the semi: the van was halfway on the other side of the lane blocking it and another semi came," says Nikki Lee.

Lee is the mother of Rebecca Nowlin, who died in the accident. Now she's trying to raise money to help her grandchildren who are currently in the hospital.

"The GoFundMe page is for anything those babies need at any given time. That page is specifically for them," says Lee.

She explained the accident left the kids with nothing.

"Everything those kids and my daughter had were in that van," said Lee.

Lee will travel to Utah to stay with the kids in the hospital. After that she says doesn't know what their future holds.

"Because of the paralysis that Isiah has endured in this accident he will be paralyzed for the rest of his life, so I have no idea but I can take them, I want to take my grand babies," said Lee.

Lee's brother says they haven't been able to wrap their heads on the situation.

"I don't know: I can't explain that feeling to be honest with you, that's something you can't explain," said Cody Sox.

GoFund Me Link