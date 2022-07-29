YAKIMA, Wash. -
The Downtown Yakima Farmer's Market (DYFM) will end an hour early this Sunday as the Downtown Association of Yakima (DAY) determined after the recent record high temperatures and with triple digit temperatures expected Sunday afternoon.
“For the safety of our vendors, volunteers, and staff, we have chosen to close the market at 12 p.m. The predicted temperatures can lead to heat stroke and for some vendors, a loss of their products and produce” said Yvette Lippert, the DYFM Manager.
The market normally opens at 9 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. and the DYFM expects to return to normal business hours in future weekends.
The DYFM also recommends visitors leave pets at home to keep their paws off the hot pavement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.