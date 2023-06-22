YAKIMA, Wash.- The Downtown Yakima Farmers Market (DYFM) will move to its new location in the Rotary Marketplace on Sunday, June 25.
The Yakima Farmers Market is open every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October 22.
“This is a historical moment for the market and the Downtown Assocation of Yakima," said DYFM Manager Yvette Lippert. "To have a place to call home for the market is special as not all markets get that opportunity."
According to a press release announcing the opening of the new location June 25 is Kids Day at the market with activities planned for children and wagons for customers to use known as the "veggie valet" will be introduced for the first time.
The DYFM is opening in its new location, although construction is not fully complete according to today's press release. Small landscaping and lighting projects still need to be finished.
