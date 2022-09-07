YAKIMA, Wash. — A father in Yakima was arrested for illegally possessing a firearm, violating a protection order and interfering with custody after an incident with his infant and the child’s mother over Labor Day weekend.
The man was refusing to give the child to their mother, despite a court order against him that kept him from contacting or maintaining custody of the kid. He was found by Yakima police officers at Randall Park, who ordered him to stop.
He ran away with the child in hand.
The man was ultimately stopped and arrested, and the child was not hurt. The father was searched, revealing a loaded handgun, which is also against his court order.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.