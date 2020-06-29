YAKIMA, WA - Three Yakima fires caused an combined estimated $290,000 in damages.
The first fire was reported early Friday morning, June 26, at approximately 2:30 am in the 600 block of Pioneer Lane in Union Gap. The fire caused an estimated $80,000 in damages and the official cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The second fire occurred Friday in the 3900 block of West Lincoln Avenue at 3:20 pm. Firefighters were on scene for nearly two hours. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it was determined to be accidental. The house’s interior and attic sustained extensive damage. Most of the belongings were lost in the fire. The home’s occupant was out of the house at the time the fire started.
During this time, Lincoln Avenue was closed in both directions while firefighters battled the blaze and was opened by 5:15 pm.
The last fire occurred early Sunday morning, June 28, in the 1500 block of South 12th Avenue at around 12:00 am. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire inside the house that had extended into the attic. The fire burned through the roof. The Two people inside were able to crawl out the windows to escape.
There were no injuries reported in each of the fires.