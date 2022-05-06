Yakima Federal Savings and Loan donates thousands for Children's Village expansion

YAKIMA, Wash. —
Yakima Federal Savings and Loan contributed $80,000 to the Memorial Foundation for the expansion of Children’s Village, a regional center for special needs children. Children’s Village aims to meet all the needs of children with chronic conditions in one place.
“We are committed to supporting families in Central Washington,” said Yakima Federal Savings and Loan President and CEO, Leanne Antonio. “Children’s Village meets critical needs for area families and we are pleased our contribution will allow further expansion of the services they provide.”
Children’s Village serves more than 9,500 children each year and recorded more than 43,000 visits in 2021, according to the press release. But the waitlist consists of more than 1,400 children.
The funding, through Memorials Children’s Health & Medical Program campaign, will add nearly 11,000 square feet to the space. Staff will increase by 60%, amenities will be upgraded, services will be increased and the number of treatment rooms will double. After the expansion, Children’s Village expects to serve around 1,000 more children each year.
“Everything we do is in partnership with parents and families—it’s all about strengthening families,” said Memorial Foundation CEO, Erin Black. “Strong children today will change the world tomorrow.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.