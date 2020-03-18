YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Federal Savings and Loan Association has announced that effective immediately, all branches will be open extended hours from 8am to 6pm, Monday - Friday. To protect the health and safety of our customers and staff, in person service is limited to Drive-Thru windows or those with appointments.
The bank lobbies will continue to operate on an appointment-only basis for those customers who request face to face meetings. Appointments can be set by calling (800) 331-3225 or by contacting a local branch. A complete list of branches is available at YakimaFed.com.
Yakima Federal President and CEO, Leanne Antonio stated, “We believe that making the move now to Drive-Thru window service may allow us to be available to serve customers over the long term. It is important that we all do our part to flatten the curve so to speak and work to shorten the duration of this pandemic.”
Yakima Federal continues to be fully staffed and all services will continue including home loan processing and new account openings. No disruptions are expected. Lobbies closing are in no way attributed to any financial concerns of the bank.
Customers are encouraged to use online banking at YakimaFed.com or to bank via the free, downloadable mobile app.
With more than 1.8 billion dollars in assets, Yakima Federal Savings and Loan has been serving Central Washington since 1905 and has 10 branches throughout the region.