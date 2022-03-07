YAKIMA, Wash. —
The Yakima Federal Savings and Loan program Award for Academic Excellence has been funded with $160,000 to award to seniors in the area set to graduate. Applications are open now through April 25 to graduating seniors in Yakima, Kittitas, Benton or Franklin counties.
Applicants should be in the top 10% of their class and demonstrated high moral character, industriousness and ambition throughout high school. They will be asked to write a one-page letter regarding plans, life experiences, challenges overcome and the impact an award would have.
Each school in the area will be limited to two award winners. Winning applicants will receive individual awards of $2,000, which would be funded to their school when the student enrolled for fall semester. Winners are notified by June 1.
In the last 45 years, the program has allocated more than two million dollars worth of scholarships for graduating seniors in the area.
More information regarding the application can be found here.
