Yakima Federal Savings and Loans opens their scholarship for graduating high school seniors

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Federal Savings and Loan is now accepting applications for its Award for Academic Excellence program where local graduating high school seniors can receive individual awards up to $2,000.
To qualify, applicants must reside in Yakima, Kittitas, Benton, or Franklin counties, graduate in the top 10% of their class, and have demonstrated high moral character, industriousness, and ambition during their high school career. Also required with the application is a one-page letter of motivation outlining future plans, school and life experiences, including any challenges faced and overcome, and the impact of receiving an award.
Students can review requirements and apply online now at YakimaFed.com/scholarship. The deadline for application is April 25, 2022.
Yakima Federal Savings and Loan has funded the program with $160,000 for awards to area graduating seniors. The individual awards are $2,000 each.
Awards are limited to two applicants from each area school. Homeschooled students are also eligible. Awards are funded upon student enrollment for the fall semester following graduation. Award checks are issued payable to the school in which the student is enrolled. Recipients will be notified by June 1, 2022.
Yakima Federal has provided over two million dollars in college scholarships to local graduating high school seniors through its Award for Academic Excellence program over the past 45 years.
Yakima Federal Savings and Loan is headquartered in Yakima, WA. and has been in business since 1905. With over $2 billion in assets, the association is the 11th largest Washington-based FDIC-insured financial institution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.