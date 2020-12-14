Yakima Federal Savings & Loan donates $30,000 to Habitat for Humanity

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Federal Savings and Loan is pleased to announce a $30,000 donation to Yakima Valley Partners Habitat for Humanity.
The donation will be used to aid construction of a new storage facility which will help better manage the flow of donations.
“We have experienced a significant increase in donations and our current system does not provide adequate space”, said Meloney Rosen, Executive Director Yakima Valley Partners Habitat for Humanity. “This causes donations to be stored outside, and depending on the time of year items may be damaged before we can get them in the store for pricing and sale. “
Habitat for Humanity is a private non-profit home ownership program in which families purchase homes at no profit through reduced interest mortgages. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.
“Yakima Federal is pleased to be able to support Yakima Valley Partners Habitat for Humanity in the construction of their donation storage facility.” said Leanne Antonio, President and CEO, “We truly value our long term partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Yakima Valley”.