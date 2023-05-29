YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Fire Department responded to three separate fires in the span of about three hours over the night of May 28.
The first fire was on the fourth floor of the Sun Tower Retirement Home and fire crews quickly put out a small cooking fire in the room of one of the residents.
According to Yakima Firefighters IAFF local 469 crews arrived at the second fire near River Road and 34th Ave. to find two cars burning.
The third fire on N. 1st St. involved wood and pallets burning that caught a semi truck trailer on fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.